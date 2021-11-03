Mumbai records 330 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on November 3

Mumbai reported 330 new COVID-19 cases on November 3, Wednesday, taking the total tally to 7,56,772.

378 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,34,590. Now, there are 3386 active cases in the city

City recorded deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday which pushed its fatality count to 16,259 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Wednesday, 34,442 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 115,48,887 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 1,642 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.04 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 30 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 07:03 PM IST