Mumbai records 323 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths on August 8

Mumbai reported 323 new COVID-19 cases on August 8, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,37,516.



378 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,15,017. Now, there are 4131 active cases in the city.

City recorded 9 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,951 as per data released by the city's civic body.