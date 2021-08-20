Mumbai records 322 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on August 20

Advertisement

Mumbai reported 322 new COVID-19 cases on August 20, Friday, taking the total tally to 7,40,612.

223 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday, taking the recovery count to 7,19,381. Now, there are 2853 active cases in the city.

City recorded 6 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,941 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Friday, 56,566 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 88,55,005 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 2052 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 24 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

