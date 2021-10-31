Mumbai records 315 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on October 31

Mumbai reported 315 new COVID-19 cases on October 31, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,55,947.

429 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,33,318. Now, there are 3,849 active cases in the city

City recorded 3 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed its fatality count to 16,247 as per data released by the city's civic body.





On Sunday, 32,981 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 114,53,131 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 1,567 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.04 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 35 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.



