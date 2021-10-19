e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Civilian killings in J&K to be probed by National Investigation Agency13,058 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, as per government data
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 07:23 PM IST

Mumbai records 313 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths on October 19

FPJ Web Desk
A medic takes swab sample of a man for Covid-19 test, at APMC vegetable market in Navi Mumbai, Saturday. | PTI

A medic takes swab sample of a man for Covid-19 test, at APMC vegetable market in Navi Mumbai, Saturday. | PTI

Advertisement

Mumbai reported 313 new COVID-19 cases on October 19, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,51,491.

511 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,28,138. Now, there are 4853 active cases in the city.

City recorded 4 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,188 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Tuesday, 34,428 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,10,21,934 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1280 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.05 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 46 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2021: All processions prohibited in Mumbai, except those in two places

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 07:23 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal