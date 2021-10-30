Mumbai records 301 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on October 30

Mumbai reported 301 new COVID-19 cases on October 30, Saturday, taking the total tally to 7,55,632.

463 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the recovery count to 7,32,889. Now, there are 3,966 active cases in the city

City recorded 3 deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday which pushed its fatality count to 16,244 as per data released by the city's civic body.





On Saturday, 37,058 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 114,20,150 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 1,555 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.04 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 35 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.



Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 07:14 PM IST