Mumbai records 299 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths on July 26

Mumbai reported 299 new COVID-19 cases on July 26, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,34,418.

501 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,10,849. Now, there are 5,397 active cases in the city.

City recorded 8 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,784 as per data released by the city's civic body.