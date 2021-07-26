Mumbai records 299 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths on July 26

Mumbai reported 299 new COVID-19 cases on July 26, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,34,418.
501 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,10,849. Now, there are 5,397 active cases in the city.
City recorded 8 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,784 as per data released by the city's civic body.
On Monday, 34,989 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 79,90,319 tests have been conducted in the city.
Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1324 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.05 percent.
There are total 3 containment zones in the city and 60 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.