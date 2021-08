Mumbai reported 289 new COVID-19 cases on August 11, Wednesday, taking the total tally to 7,38,243.

1157 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,16,949. Now, there are 2900 active cases in the city.

City recorded 9 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,968 as per data released by the city's civic body.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 08:27 PM IST