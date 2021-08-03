Mumbai records 288 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on August 3

Mumbai reported 288 new COVID-19 cases on August 3, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,35,659.

412 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,12,723. Now, there are 4616 active cases in the city.

City recorded 3 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,911 as per data released by the city's civic body.