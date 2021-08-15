Mumbai records 267 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths on August 15

Mumbai reported 267 new COVID-19 cases on August 15, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,39,336.

308 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,18,083. Now, there are 2879 active cases in the city.

City recorded 4 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,989 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Sunday, 35,707 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 86,52,262 tests have been conducted in the city.



Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1921 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.04 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 22 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 07:10 PM IST