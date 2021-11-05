e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 06:33 PM IST

Mumbai records 238 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths on November 5

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai reported 238 new COVID-19 cases on November 5, Friday, taking the total tally to 7,57,272.

276 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday, taking the recovery count to 7,35,135. Now, there are 3326 active cases in the city

City recorded 4 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday which pushed its fatality count to 16,269 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Friday, 24,901 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 116,08,806 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 1,832 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.04 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 22 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 06:33 PM IST
