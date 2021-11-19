Mumbai records 238 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on November 19

Mumbai reported 238 new COVID-19 cases on November 15, Friday, taking the total tally to 7,60,738.

272 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday, taking the recovery count to 7,39,075. Now, there are 2808 active cases in the city

City recorded 2 death due to coronavirus on Friday which pushed its fatality count to 16,302 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Friday, 33,273 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 120,71,185 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2,274 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 14 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has retained at 97 percent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ HC relief for Pravin Darekar in Mumbai bank scam case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 07:43 PM IST