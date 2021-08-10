Mumbai records 230 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on August 10

Mumbai reported 230 new COVID-19 cases on August 10, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,37,954.

403 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,15,792. Now, there are 3782 active cases in the city.

City recorded 5 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,959 as per data released by the city's civic body.



372 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,15,389. Now, there are 3961 active cases in the city.

City recorded 3 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,954 as per data released by the city's civic body.



On Tuesday, 30,623 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 84,70,144 tests have been conducted in the city.



Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1712 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.04 percent.

There are total 2 containment zones in the city and 35 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has retained at 97 percent.



Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 08:44 PM IST