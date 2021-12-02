Mumbai records 228 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death on December 2

Mumbai reported 228 new COVID-19 cases on December 2, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,63,217.

216 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,42,392. Now, there are 1913 active cases in the city.

City recorded 1 death due to coronavirus on Thursday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,341 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Thursday, 36,188 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 124,99,327 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 3,084 days, while the weekly growth rate has decreased to 0.02 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 15 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has retained at 97 percent.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 08:11 PM IST