e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Two cases of Omicron variant reported in India, both in Karnataka, says Union Health Ministry
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 08:11 PM IST

Mumbai records 228 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death on December 2

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Mumbai reported 228 new COVID-19 cases on December 2, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,63,217.

216 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,42,392. Now, there are 1913 active cases in the city.

City recorded 1 death due to coronavirus on Thursday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,341 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Thursday, 36,188 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 124,99,327 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 3,084 days, while the weekly growth rate has decreased to 0.02 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 15 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has retained at 97 percent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Unique robotic surgery helps reconstruct vagina of 22-year-old Mumbai: Unique robotic surgery helps reconstruct vagina of 22-year-old

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 08:11 PM IST
Advertisement