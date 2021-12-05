Mumbai records 213 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death on December 5

Mumbai reported 213 new COVID-19 cases on December 5, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,63,835.

210 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,43,115. Now, there are 1798 active cases in the city.



City recorded 1 death due to coronavirus on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,349 as per data released by the city's civic body.



On Sunday, 38,923 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 126,15,225 tests have been conducted in the city.



Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has declined to 3,055 days, while the weekly growth rate has decreased to 0.02 percent.



There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 17 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has retained at 97 percent.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 07:51 PM IST