Mumbai records 208 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on August 9

Mumbai reported 208 new COVID-19 cases on August 9, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,37,724.
372 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,15,389. Now, there are 3961 active cases in the city.
City recorded 3 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,954 as per data released by the city's civic body.
On Monday, 26445 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 84,39,521 tests have been conducted in the city.
Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1680 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.04 percent.
There are total 1 containment zones in the city and 35 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.