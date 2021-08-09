Mumbai records 208 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on August 9

Mumbai reported 208 new COVID-19 cases on August 9, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,37,724.



372 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,15,389. Now, there are 3961 active cases in the city.

City recorded 3 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,954 as per data released by the city's civic body.

