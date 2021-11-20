e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 07:28 PM IST

Mumbai records 195 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on November 20

FPJ Web Desk
Representative image

Mumbai reported 195 new COVID-19 cases on November 20, Saturday, taking the total tally to 7,60,933.

351 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the recovery count to 7,39,426. Now, there are 2649 active cases in the city

City recorded 1 death due to coronavirus on Saturday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,303 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Saturday, 37,661 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 121,08,846 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2,308 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 13 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has retained at 97 percent.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 07:28 PM IST
