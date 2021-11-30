Mumbai records 187 new COVID-19 cases, 192 recoveries and 2 deaths on November 30

Mumbai reported 187 new COVID-19 cases on November 30, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,62,881.

192 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,41,961. Now, there are 2052 active cases in the city.

City recorded 2 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,336 as per data released by the city's civic body.





On Tuesday, 29,223 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 124,25,262 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has declined to 2,782 days, while the weekly growth rate has decreased to 0.02 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 18 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has retained at 97 percent.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 08:21 PM IST