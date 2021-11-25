e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 07:28 PM IST

Mumbai records 179 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths on November 25

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai records 179 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths on November 25 | (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Mumbai reported 179 new COVID-19 cases on November 25, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,61,955.

162 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,40,709. Now, there are 2364 active cases in the city.

City recorded 4 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,319 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Thursday, 33,108 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 122,65,888 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2,616 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 16 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has retained at 97 percent.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 07:28 PM IST
