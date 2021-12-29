Mumbai records 1,377 fresh Covid cases and one death in last 24 hours, no Omicron variant found

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 1,377 fresh Covid cases and one death while the positivity rate stood at 4.25 percent. With this, the total number of active cases in the city has risen to 5,803.

The city had recorded 809 new cases and three deaths on Monday. On Sunday, there were 922 active cases in the city.

This surge comes amid increasing cases of Omicron – the highly infectious variant whose numbers are steadily going up in the country.

However, no new Omicron case was found in the city or the state of Maharashtra on Tuesday. A total of 167 cases due to the new Covid-19 variant have been found in Maharashtra to date.

A total of 338 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the city, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,48,537, with a recovery rate of 97 percent.

The number of cases on December 21 was 327, jumping to 490 on December 22, 602 on December 23, 683 on Friday, December 24 and 757 on Saturday, December 25.

The spurt has led to concerns over whether the anticipated third wave has already struck the city. However, experts say it is too premature to say so. Nonetheless, health officials and the civic administration are a worried lot.

