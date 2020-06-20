Mumbai records 1,197 new COVID-19 cases and 136 deaths on Saturday; total case tally at 65,265

On Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded by India crossed the 4 lakh mark. There have also been around 13,000 deaths recorded thus far.

Within the country, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases. As of Saturday night, the state has recorded 1,28,205 positive cases. Of these, 3874 people tested positive on Saturday, even as 1380 patients were 'cured'.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the number of active patients currently stood at 58,054, while 64,153 people have been cured and discharged till date.