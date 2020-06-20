Mumbai records 1,197 new COVID-19 cases and 136 deaths on Saturday; total case tally at 65,265

On Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded by India crossed the 4 lakh mark. There have also been around 13,000 deaths recorded thus far.
Within the country, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases. As of Saturday night, the state has recorded 1,28,205 positive cases. Of these, 3874 people tested positive on Saturday, even as 1380 patients were 'cured'.
State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the number of active patients currently stood at 58,054, while 64,153 people have been cured and discharged till date.
The state capital, Mumbai has not fared well with the virus. The death toll as per Saturday's report was above a 100, and the total number of cases recorded till date stands at 65,265. Till date 32,867 people have been cured and discharged.
On Satuday, as per the 6 pm daily update, 1,197 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Mumbai, while 136 people passed away. The total death toll stands at 3,559.
The recovery of Mumbai district stands at 50% while the doubling rate is 34 days. Till 19th June, 2,83,119 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the city.
As per an update shared by Additional Municipal Commissioner Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Ashwini Bhide, as of 1:30 PM on June 20, the city had 6,072 available beds.
The BMC COVID-19 response war room dashboard adds that 2,499 DCH and DCHC Beds were available in the city. 72 ICU beds and 1,280 oxygen beds are available, as are 23 ventilators.
