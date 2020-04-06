Mumbai records 103 cases and deaths, highest in a day; total number of cases in state 748

Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded a staggering 13 more corona deaths in the last 24 hours, with the toll of fatalities touching 45 in the State. On Sunday, 113 new cases were also reported, bringing the total number to 748. Of the 13 deaths in the state, eight were in Mumbai, three in Pune and one each in Kalyan-Dombivli and Aurangabad.

According to the public health department of the BMC, there were 103 new corona cases and eight deaths in Mumbai on Sunday, the highest in a day so far, bringing the total number of cases in Mumbai to 433; the city’s death tally is 30. Six of the eight deceased had comorbidities, while age-related factors played a role in the other two deaths.

As per the BMC, 55 of the 103 cases reported between March 31 and April 1, were confirmed Covid-positive by private labs on Sunday. Similarly, three of the eight deaths reported by private labs in the same period were also confirmed on Sunday.

“All eight patients who died were COVID-positive and suffering from respiratory illness, hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and co-morbidities,” said an official.

According to the state health department, 81 of the 113 new cases are from Mumbai, 18 from Pune, six from Navi Mumbai, four from Aurangabad, three from Ahmednagar and one each from Osmanabad and other states. So far, 56 people have fully recovered after treatment. “None of the deceased had any history of international travel.

All were contact-traced and tested positive. All these patients were also suffering from co-morbidities,” said the official. Currently, 333 positive corona cases and 22 deaths have been reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), of which 278 are from Mumbai and 55 from Navi Mumbai.

“The new patients who tested positive for corona did not have any travel history. All of them are close contacts of infected patients and also had other health issues,” said a health official. Of the 16,008 laboratory samples, 14,837 tested negative and 748 positive for coronavirus until Sunday, while 46,586 people are in home quarantine and 3,122 people are in institutional quarantine.

1. A 67-year-old woman from Dombivli died at Kasturba Hospital on Saturday. She had no overseas travel history. She suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

2. A 64-year-old man died at Kasturba Hospital. He had no travel history either.

3. A 62-year-old man died at Nair Hospital. He, too, had no international travel history.

4. A 60-year-old man died at KEM hospital early on Sunday. Again, no travel history.

5. A 52-year-old male died on April 3 at Kasturba Hospital and tested positive for coronavirus. He had no international travel history. Apart from being diabetic and hypertensive, he was HIV-positive as well.

6. A 70-year-old woman died at KEM hospital Mumbai on Saturday. She had no international travel history. She was diabetic, hypertensive and had chronic kidney disease, for which she was on dialysis.

7. A 55-year-old man died on Saturday at a private hospital in Chembur. He had no travel history but being a taxi driver, he would visit the airport multiple times, ferrying passengers back and forth.

8. A 77-year-old man died early on Saturday at Kasturba. A hypertensive and diabetic, he had no international travel history.

9. An 80-year-old man died on Saturday at a private hospital in Chembur. He had no international travel history. He was diabetic, hypertensive and suffered from epilepsy. He had also suffered brain haemorrhage.

10. A 60-year-old woman, contact of a Covid19 patient, died late Saturday night at Sassoon Hospital, Pune. She had diabetes and hypertension.

11. A 52-year-old man died at Sassoon Hospital, Pune. He was diabetic and had no international travel history.

12. A 52-year-old bank officer died at the Government Medical College, Aurangabad, on Sunday. A diabetic, hypertensive and a heart patient, he had not travelled anywhere except Mumbai.

13. A 77-year-old woman who had extreme obesity died at the district hospital in Aundh, Pune. She had recently undergone gallbladder surgery. A private hospital in the city had referred her to the district hospital.