Mumbai Rains: City receives its second-highest 24-hour spell since 2015

Incessant moderate to heavy overnight showers continue to batter Mumbai since Wednesday. According to the data of Indian Meteorological department (IMD), Bandra and Mahalaxmi received the highest rainfall with 201 mm and 129 mm rainfall on Thursday, according to an official of IMD Mumbai.

Mumbai’s rain output in the first 16 days of July has been recorded to 1,024 millimeters (mm), which is 122% of its monthly average. The city has also received 63% of its seasonal rainfall with 1,418 mm between June 1 and July 16 (Thursday) against the seasonal target of 2260.4 mm.

The Santacruz weather observatory, which represents Mumbai and its suburbs, recorded 191.2 mm of rain between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 8:30 pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory, which represents south Mumbai, recorded 156.4 mm between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 8:30 am on Thursday, including 116.6 mm within 12 hours until 8:30 am on Thursday.

Mumbai has also recorded its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015 on Thursday. On July 3, 2019, Mumbai had recorded its highest 24-hour of July rain for the past decade at 375.2 mm. Parts of the city received very heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with several areas recording over 100 mm rainfall. Prior to that, Mumbai had the highest spell on July 3, 2014, and July 24, 2013, at 207.2 mm and 215.6 mm, respectively. However, the all-time high continues to be the July 27, 2005, deluge, when 944.2 mm rain was recorded for over 24 hours.

Though Mumbai didn’t receive any spell of rain since 9 am onwards on Thursday, the IMD authorities had issued an Orange alert -- as moderate to isolated heavy spells were predicted in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

"Mumbai is issued with ORANGE ALERT for Rainfall for today. Intense spells are being observed during the day. The trend is likely to continue at isolated places," Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, IMD - Mumbai tweeted on Thursday evening.

The rain forecast for the next seven days in the city, however, is relatively better with moderate rains predicted by IMD between July 17 and 20, which will intensify into the ‘rain’ category on July 21 and 22.

According to location-wise rain data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday morning revealed Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) received the maximum rainfall over the 24 hours at 310 mm, followed by Bandra (west) -- 201 mm, Worli-- 197 mm, Dadar and Mazgaon above 140 mm and Mahalaxmi 129 mm. South and Central Mumbai received the maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours, as compared to the suburbs.

Even on Thursday, several incidents of waterlogging and traffic jams have been reported across Mumbai. Chronic water logging spots across the city were flooded even on Thursday. Waterlogging was reported in areas such as Andheri subway and the King circle were closed for traffic following water-filled roads. Traffic was also affected at several places including at Hindmata slip road, Mahalaxmi Temple junction, Worli Naka, Churchgate junction, Alankar Junction, Dadar TT, Khetwadi, Bandstand, Bhindi Bazar, Bandra railway colony, S V Road near Andheri and Sainath Subway.