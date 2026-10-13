Mumbai Real Estate: Dhuleva Group Awards Construction Contract To Eversendai For 80-Storey Luxury Residential Tower Near Babulnath In South Mumbai |

Mumbai: Dhuleva Group has awarded Eversendai, a globally recognised engineering and construction company, the core and shell structural scope for Dhuleva One50, an upcoming 80-storey ultra-luxury residential development in South Mumbai.

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Located adjacent to the iconic Babulnath district, Dhuleva One50 is envisioned as a prominent addition to Mumbai’s skyline, bringing together contemporary architecture, advanced engineering and premium residential planning. The tower is designed to offer residents panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and the surrounding cityscape.

Eversendai to oversee structural construction

Eversendai will bring its global expertise in high-rise construction and complex engineering to the execution of the project. With extensive experience across major international landmark high-rise buildings and infrastructure developments, the company will work closely with Dhuleva Group and other project stakeholders to deliver the development with a focus on precision, safety, quality and timely execution.

Tan Sri Dato A K Nathan, Chairman & Group Managing Director, Eversendai Group, a Malaysia-based company, said: “Dhuleva One50 presents an exciting opportunity to bring together advanced engineering and construction methodologies to realise the architectural vision and create a distinctive landmark in South Mumbai. Projects of this scale demand precision, innovation and deep expertise in high-rise execution. The appointment of Eversendai marks an important milestone in the development of Dhuleva One50 and brings together Dhuleva Group’s expertise in premium residential development with Eversendai’s capabilities in complex high-rise construction. Our association with Dhuleva Group reflects our commitment to delivering technically complex developments that have the potential to become defining landmarks within the cities they inhabit.”

Babulnath location and planned amenities

The project’s location near Babulnath places it within one of South Mumbai’s established residential and cultural precincts. Dhuleva One50 aims to integrate the character of its historic surroundings with a contemporary high-rise development, while taking advantage of its elevated setting and proximity to the Arabian Sea. Dhuleva One50 will feature approximately 75,000–80,000 sq. ft. of amenities spanning health, wellness, recreation, entertainment and social spaces.

The development has been planned as an integrated residential environment, with a focus on creating a comprehensive lifestyle offering for residents.

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