Mumbai: Rare TB-Related Infection Detected In 34-Year-Old Bhandup Woman, Successfully Treated At Apex Hospital

Mumbai: In a rare case, a 34-year-old woman from Bhandup sought medical help for persistent pain and swelling in her left ear. Initially, she consulted an ENT specialist and was given oral antibiotics, but as her condition worsened, she was referred to infectious disease expert Dr Hardik Thakker at Apex Hospital, Mulund, who identified a rare bacterial infection from the TB family, known as nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM).

Dr Thakker explained that such cases are extremely rare, with no documented occurrences in India and only a few reported globally, notably in Malaysia. “These atypical mycobacteria can cause a range of infections, including those of the skin, soft tissues, lymph nodes, and lungs, alongside other rare presentations,” he noted.

Upon her admission to the hospital, Dr Thakker’s team observed peri-orbital swelling. “Due to the extent of the swelling, we opted for IV antibiotics and supportive treatments,” Dr Thakker said. Further investigations, including an MRI scan of her brain and orbital region, were conducted. Surgical drainage of pus was also performed, and samples were sent for laboratory analysis.

Lab results confirmed atypical tuberculosis bacteria, with an NTM PCR test coming back positive despite a negative standard TB test. The patient was prescribed three anti-TB medications and showed marked improvement within three days, leading to her discharge. “It’s been a month, and she has responded well to the treatment,” Dr Thakker added, noting she will need to complete a four-month course.

Atypical mycobacteria infections, although rare, can spread through contaminated food, water, broken skin, or even piercings and tattoos. “In her case, we’re uncertain how she acquired the infection,” Dr. Thakker said.

Due to the uniqueness of this case, Dr Thakker and his team plan to present their findings at medical conferences and publish in a peer-reviewed journal. Their abstract has been accepted for presentation at an upcoming conference in Kolkata.