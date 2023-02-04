Mumbai: Rape-accused doctor denied travel abroad without court permission

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport/ Representative image | File Photo

A sessions court has refused relaxation of pre-arrest bail conditions to a 49-year-old Juhu-based plastic surgeon facing rape charges and said he would have to take its permission to go abroad. The doctor had sought that he be permitted to travel abroad without the court’s permission as he has workshops and conferences to attend at short notice and it is difficult to seek the court’s permission every time.

Doctor chargsheeted, can't allow travel without permission

The court noted in its order that he is chargesheeted for the offence of rape among others and trial is pending before it. Therefore, the court said that he cannot be allowed to travel abroad without its permission. The doctor had sought that he be permitted to intimate his travel plans to the Santacruz police station that has booked him, before he makes his travel. He had said in his plea that he is required to attend these programs as an organizer, trainer, faculty member, etc to teach, learn and interact with medical professionals across the globe. Due to the positions he holds, he is required to make travel plans on short notice, he had explained.

Read Also Bhopal: Doctor held for performing abortion of minor and rape survivor

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)