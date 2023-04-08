Mumbai ranks in Time Out's list of world's best cities for public transport

FPJ Photo

It's a proud moment for Mumbai as well as those who man the local trains, BEST buses, kaali peeli taxis and autorickhaws.

Mumbai is the only Indian city which has made it to Time Out’s list of the world’s best cities for public transport. Mumbai took the last spot on the list of 19 cities with great public transit, thanks in large part to its wide-reaching suburban rail network. The financial capital of India edged out Delhi with its famous Metro connectivity to claim the 19th spot on Time Out’s list.

The list of 19 cities was rounded up with Mumbai in the last spot. About 81 % of citizens polled said it was easy to commute using public transport. Besides the suburban rail network (colloquially called Mumbai locals) the city also has great connectivity with buses, taxis and autorickshaws.The recently-introduced Chalo Pay app has also made it easier to travel and pay for tickets on buses, while M-indicator app allows Mumbaikars to stay on schedule and easily track local trains.

City's suburban railway network controlled and governed two zonal railways, Central and Western , The Central Railway operates its suburban services on four routes , known as main line, harbour line , trans harbour line and Uran line known as the fourth corridor. Total route kilometer of these all routes is over 360 km , which is spread up to Khopoli (114 km), Kasara (120 km), Panvel (68 km) from CSMT . Apart from that trans harbor; line connects Thane to Navi Mumbai .

Fourth suburban corridor of Central Railway is also partially opened and currently local services are running between Seawood / Belapur - Kharkoper. A total 1,810 local services are being operated daily (week days ) by Central Railway on its all four suburban corridors, which are being daily used by nearly 40 lakh passengers. Similarly Western Railway operates daily ( week days) 1410 local services between Churchgate and Dahnau ( 124 km) which are being used by nearly 30 lakh passengers per day.

"Its a proud movement for us"

When contacted Shivaji Sutar , chief public relation officer of CR said, "We have one of the complex and dense suburban networks where we run local trains at a frequency of 3-4 mins. It serves the MMR through more than 80 suburban stations and at a very very affordable ticket fare." Similarly, Sumit Thakur, chief public relation officer of western railway, said, " Its proud movement for us, we continuously upgrading our network for further improvement and to serve more better to the our valuable customers "

Apart from that, Around 3600 buses daily are operated by BEST which are being used by nearly 35 lakh passerns daily. In addition to that, nearly 25000 black and yellow cabs and 2.5 lakh auto rickshaws are also running in the suburban section of the city.

The honour of being the world’s best city for public transport went to Berlin in Germany, where 97 percent of locals praised the city’s transport network. “The subterranean U-Bahn is particularly delightful, an efficient maze of trains moving people from sight to sight from morning to night,” Time Out noted.Prague took the second spot with its convenient and aesthetic modes of public transport, while Tokyo in Japan ranked third. In fact, all the top 10 cities on the list were from Europe or Asia.