Mumbai ranks 37th on Prime International Residential Index

File photo

A wealth report released on Wednesday suggests that there has been 6.40% price appreciation in Mumbai's real estate, placing it at 37th position on the Prime International Residential Index, a tracker of movement in prime property prices across the world. In 2023, prime properties in Mumbai are expected to witness an appreciation of 3%.

Of the 100 markets tracked, 85 recorded positive or flat price growth in 2022. The Americas (7%) narrowly pipped Europe, the Middle East and Africa (6.5%) to the title of the top-performing region, with Asia-Pacific trailing on 0.40%.

Ever since the pandemic, there has been a surge in demand for prime and bigger residential spaces in Mumbai and other metropolitan cities of India. Mumbai ranked second amongst Asia-Pacific markets, after Tokyo, as other markets in the region saw declining values. India is also one of the few large economies that have continued its growth momentum post pandemic while many other places face fresh economic challenges.

Bengaluru’s prime property appreciation by 3% moved up the city’s position to 63rd in 2022 from 91st in 2021. Whereas, Delhi’s prime property market saw value appreciating by 1.20% which moved up the ranking to 77th from 93rd in 2021.

The prime residential prices in Dubai accelerated by 44.20% in 2022, maintaining its position at the top of the Index 100 and cementing its status as a global hub for Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs), assisted by numerous visa incentives.

After Dubai, the top 10 cities to have witnessed the highest annual price change includes Aspen, Riyadh, Tokyo, Miami, Prague, Algarve, Bahamas, Athens and Porto.