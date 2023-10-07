 Mumbai: Ramleela Organisers Blessed With Reduced Fees, One-Window System
The civic body has also agreed to implement a one-window system so that organisers can smoothly secure permissions from cops, traffic police and fire brigade under one roof.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative photo

Mumbai: Ahead of Navratri, the BMC has cut down the fees, which it charges from Ramleela organisers, by 50%. In addition, the civic body has also agreed to implement a one-window system so that organisers can smoothly secure permissions from cops, traffic police and fire brigade under one roof.

The relief comes after organisers raised the issue of running from pillar to post for official nods with suburban guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. He then held a meeting with civic officials on Friday evening. Acharya Pawan Tripathy, Mumbai BJP Vice President said, “The organisers are charged 50,000-60,000 as rent for ground. Since many of them cannot afford this amount, we requested a concession and it was granted by the BMC. Also, they have agreed not to charge for the fire NOC.” A senior civic official confirmed the development.

Ramleela – an abridged dramatisation of Ramayana – is organised at more than 15 places in Mumbai during Navratri.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

