Mumbai: Raju Shetti led SSS may quit Maha Vikas Aghadi

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi’s ally, the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) led by former MP Raju Shetti is unhappy over the functioning of the state government and its neglect in its functioning. Shetti told the Free Press Journal, "The executive of the SSS at its meeting slated for April 5 at Kolhapur will take a call on whether to remain MVA’s ally or quit. So far no decision has been taken to end the alliance.’’

Shetti last year organized Panchganga Parikrama Yatra to help the flood victims. After his meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he promised that the state government will provide help to the flood-hit farmers. However, Shetti complains that the promises were not yet fulfilled as the announcements remain on the paper.

Further, Shetti has recently launched an agitation for the uninterrupted power supply to the farmers and non-disconnection.

"The decision taken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on land acquisition and compensation was anti farmers and it has been worse than the Land Acquisition bill moved by the Modi government and later withdrawn amid strong opposition from the farmers. Besides, SSS is also against the payment of a fair and remunerative price in two instalments to the sugarcane growers,’’ said Shetti. He added as per the state land acquisition act, the farmers will only get 30% compensation.

Shetti, who is unhappy over lack of his nomination yet in the state legislative council from the NCP’s quota, had recently written a letter to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar raising a couple of issues seeking his intervention and also of the MVA government for its redressal. ‘’ However, I have not yet got a response from Pawar,’’ he noted.

