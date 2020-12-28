Mumbai: Rajasthan man arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.2 crore in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: Heroin (brown sugar) worth Rs 1.2 crore has been seized from a 42-year-old man arrested by Mumbai crime branch unit 7 on Sunday. The accused identified as Azaz Sher Khan a resident of Rajasthan has allegedly made the contraband substance at his native place. He was arrested when he came to deliver the drugs, said a crime branch officer.
Acting on a tip-off, crime branch sleuths laid a trap near Ghatkopar railway station and apprehended Khan after his movements were found suspicious. He was searched for the possession of any contraband substance however nothing was immediately recovered from him. However, when the crime branch officers tore the open bottom of his bag pack, they found 610 grams of heroin.
During interrogation, Khan told that he himself made the heroin from opium, acetic acid, and urea. Following the seizure, an offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the Ghatkopar police station.
We are now trying to trace his customers to whom he had come to deliver the consignment, said police.
In another case, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Ghatkopar unit recovered cannabis and charas worth Rs 3.20 lakh from one Ramzan Gaffur Shaikh (32), the accused is known drug peddler, said police.
