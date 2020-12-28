Mumbai: Rajasthan man arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.2 crore in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: Heroin (brown sugar) worth Rs 1.2 crore has been seized from a 42-year-old man arrested by Mumbai crime branch unit 7 on Sunday. The accused identified as Azaz Sher Khan a resident of Rajasthan has allegedly made the contraband substance at his native place. He was arrested when he came to deliver the drugs, said a crime branch officer.

Acting on a tip-off, crime branch sleuths laid a trap near Ghatkopar railway station and apprehended Khan after his movements were found suspicious. He was searched for the possession of any contraband substance however nothing was immediately recovered from him. However, when the crime branch officers tore the open bottom of his bag pack, they found 610 grams of heroin.