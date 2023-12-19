Mumbai: Rajasthan Businessman Defrauded Of ₹1.07 Crore By Fake Share Market Advisors

Representational Image

A businessman from Rajasthan was duped of Rs 1.07 crore by a fraudsters posing as authorised advisors of the share market. The accused enticed the complainant with promises of higher profits and convinced him to invest money.

According to information received from the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg police, 37-year-old Nandlal Saini, a grocery businessman, filed a complaint with the police. In June, a person named Ashish Dubey called him, claiming to be from Ashwini Solution Consultancy, with an office on Dalal Street Fort, and stated that his company is registered with the National Institute of Securities Market (NISM). Dubey suggested that if Saini invested in the share market through his company's F-O, he would yield greater profits.

Saini follows Dubey's instructions and deposits money

Upon Saini's readiness to invest, he was added to a Telegram group named Ashwini Solution (Premium). After joining the group, Saini deposited Rs 3.15 lakh into the bank account of M/S Ashwini Solution ps.

Following this, Saini's demat account was opened in M/S. Alice Blue Financial Services Pvt Ltd, and he commenced trading according to Dubey's instructions.

Upon Dubey's advice, Saini invested Rs 20 lakh. After investing the money, Dubey informed Saini of a loss and assured compensation by persuading him to invest Rs 20 lakh again.

While trading, Dubey directed Saini to trade CE and PE (CE meaning Call Option and PE meaning Put Option) over the phone. Saini incurred a loss of Rs 48 lakh in this trading, resulting in a total loss of Rs 68 lakh by September.

Promise of recovering money

After the loss, Saini ceased trading at Dubey's suggestion. Subsequently, he received a call from a person named Ravi Patel, who promised to recover the stock market losses. Patel provided Saini with the mobile number of a person named Prashant, instructing him to contact him.

Prashant, claiming to have an office on Dalal Path, assured Saini a trading limit of 10 times the amount invested. Following Prashant's advice, Saini invested Rs 50,000 each in two installments.

Prashant instructed Saini to co-ordinate with operator Kabir for trading. Later, Prashant informed Saini of a limit of Rs 1 crore, with a loss of Rs 48 lakh, and asked Saini to pay the amount.

As part of a settlement, Prashant gave Rs 36 lakh to Saini, which Saini deposited in Prashant's provided bank account. Subsequently, Prashant demanded an additional Rs 4 lakh.

Upon continuous demands for money, Saini became suspicious and discovered that the offices mentioned by Ashish Dubey and Ravi Patel did not exist. Saini, having given a total of Rs 1.07 crore to these four individuals on multiple occasions for trading in the share market, realized he had been cheated and filed a complaint with the MRA Marg police.

In response to Saini's complaint, the police initiated an investigation, registering an FIR against Ashish Dubey, Ravi Patel, Prashant, Kabir, and others under sections 34, 406, 409, 420, and 120(B) of the IPC.