Mumbai: Raj Thackeray’s meeting with Devendra Fadnavis triggers intense speculation ahead of BMC elections

MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s over one-hour-long meeting with the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) on Monday triggered a buzz about a possible alliance between two parties in the upcoming BMC elections. Raj Thackeray met Fadnavis at his official residence Sagar. This is the second meeting between the two after July 15 when Fadnavis went to Raj Thackeray’s Shivtirth residence to inquire about his health following his hip replacement surgery.

Both Fadnavis and Thackeray, then and now did not reveal the details about their meetings. Today’s meeting between the two took place days after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray stitched his party’s alliance with Sambhaji Brigade which is an ardent advocate of Maratha reservation. Thackeray faction and Sambhaji Brigade have expressed their resolve to jointly take on the Shinde camp and BJP in the upcoming BMC elections on the Hindutva and state pride agenda.

Incidentally, Raj Thackeray has become quite active after his surgery as last week he travelled to Pune for the party's membership drive.

Today's meeting came days after the buzz is getting louder after Raj Thackeray’s wife Sharmila Thackeray said let there be a proposal from Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. Even though Sharmila did not rule out the possibility of Uddhav and Raj joining hands ahead of BMC elections, she said, ‘’Let there be a call, and let us see then.’’

After the formation of Shinde-Fadnavis government in June, MNS chief had written an open letter to Fadnavis, praising him for setting an example of party loyalty and commitment by taking over as deputy chief minister of the state despite being the frontrunner for the top post.

The MNS, which has one MLA, had supported the BJPin the elections to the Rajya Sabha as well as state Legislative Council seats held in June. The BJP’s victory in these crucial polls, which saw its candidates getting more votes than it has, had come just before the rebellion in the Shiv Sena that led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.