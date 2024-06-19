Mumbai Rains Will Intensify By June 19, Heavy Rain From June 22: IMD

Representative Photo

Mumbai: After a prolonged dry spell, Mumbai and its surrounding areas are finally set to experience moderate rainfall from June 19, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The city, which had initially received light spells of rain on three consecutive nights, has been reeling under a dry spell in the last week.



IMD Chief Scientist Sunil Kamble attributed the unusual weather pattern to the unpredictability of the monsoon, which changes its path and speed every year. "The monsoon's path and travel period are always different each year. It typically takes over a month for the monsoon to spread across the country, but this time it has only reached as far as Maharashtra even 18 days after its arrival in Kerala."



Kamble further added, "The dry spell is expected to come to an end from June 19, with strengthening clouds setting in by June 20. Heavy rainfall is forecasted to begin on June 21 and continue until June 30, bringing much-needed relief to the heat-weary city."



The onset of monsoon in Mumbai was initially expected on June 11, but it arrived three days ahead of schedule due to favorable weather conditions, including the interaction of winds and the presence of a shear zone. However, the unusually high temperatures have not provided any significant respite from the heat.



According to Kamble, climate change has had a significant impact on global temperature, leading to an increase of 1 degree Centigrade. This has resulted in more frequent heatwaves and changed weather patterns. "The concrete jungle and pollution have also contributed to the rise in temperature," he added.



The normal temperature during monsoon season is typically around 31-32 degrees Celsius, but this year it has been hovering between 33-34 degrees Celsius. The IMD scientist stressed that these changes in temperature have led to an increase in heat-related incidents.

Residents of Mumbai can expect some much-needed relief from the heat during this week, as the monsoon rains intensify and bring cooler temperatures.