Mumbai Rains: Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 93%

With good rainfall in catchment areas, the water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai rose to 93 percent on Monday.
According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 13,59,264 million litres of water or 93.91% as recorded on Monday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 95.92% with 13,88,360 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 93.70% with 13,35,194 million litres.
At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Tansa has 98.93%, Middle Vaitarna 93.91%, Upper Vaitarna has 95.48%, Bhatsa 93.92%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.
In the last 24 hours, Upper Vaitarna received 42.00mm rainfall, Modak Sagar received 13.00mm rainfall, Tansa received 18.00mm rainfall, Middle Vaitarna received 30.00mm rainfall, Bhatsa received 28.00mm rainfall, Vihar received 9.00mm rainfall, and Tulsi 20.00mm rainfall.
The Tansa lake started overflowing on Thursday evening. Tansa lake, which is key source of potable water for Mumbai, started overflowing on Thursday evening. Tansa, located in adjoining Thane district, is the fourth reservoir after Tulsi, Vihar, and Modak Sagar, to get filled to the brim.
The BMC on August 19 had said that it will reduce water cut to 10 per cent from the existing 20 per cent from August 21. The civic body had imposed 20 per cent water cut in Mumbai from August 5, as there was less than 50 per cent water stock in these seven lakes that supply 3,750 lakh million litres drinking water to the city.
