Mumbai Rains: Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 93%

With good rainfall in catchment areas, the water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai rose to 93 percent on Monday.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 13,59,264 million litres of water or 93.91% as recorded on Monday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 95.92% with 13,88,360 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 93.70% with 13,35,194 million litres.

At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Tansa has 98.93%, Middle Vaitarna 93.91%, Upper Vaitarna has 95.48%, Bhatsa 93.92%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.