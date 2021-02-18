Mumbai: Rains, thunderstorm experienced in different parts of city

On Thursday various parts of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai witnessed strong winds and showers. As per a release from India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain/thunder showers in the city are very likely today (February 18). It also forecasted that Thane district will experience thunderstorms with lightning.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, power cut was reported in Badlapur, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and few parts of Kalyan-Dombivali. Raigad district's Kamothe area also reported power-cuts due to rains.

The Harbour Line was affected with the unexpected rains, the service haulted after 8:10 pm when power tripped near Mansarovar railway stations. However after an hour services were restored.