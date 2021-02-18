Mumbai: Rains, thunderstorm experienced in different parts of city

On Thursday various parts of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai witnessed strong winds and showers. As per a release from India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain/thunder showers in the city are very likely today (February 18). It also forecasted that Thane district will experience thunderstorms with lightning.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, power cut was reported in Badlapur, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and few parts of Kalyan-Dombivali. Raigad district's Kamothe area also reported power-cuts due to rains.
The Harbour Line was affected with the unexpected rains, the service haulted after 8:10 pm when power tripped near Mansarovar railway stations. However after an hour services were restored.
In no time, people from maximum city took to twitter to share clips of the unexpected showers.