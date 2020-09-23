Mumbai Rains: Suburban services on Central Railway suspended due to heavy rains

Mumbai: Suburban rail services on Central Railway have been affected due to continuous heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai.

Services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Thane/Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vashi have been suspended.

"Due to continuous rains and waterlogging at Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti-Kurla and Masjid, suburban services on Central Railway are suspended between CSMT-Thane/CSMT-Vashi. Shuttle Services are running between Thane-Kalyan and beyond and Vashi and Panvel," the Central Railway said in a statement.

Also, long-distance special trains are being rescheduled. Apart from the suburban rail services, long-distance train operations have either been cancelled or rescheduled due to heavy downpour in the city.