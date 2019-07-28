Mumbai Rains: Stranded passengers share their ordeal

Sandeep Vishwakarma, a resident of Boisar in Palghar, was on his way to Kolhapur, to take admissions in D K T E college, for Master of Technology (M Tech) course. However, he could not fulfill his deadline as he was stranded due to the floods on Saturday. Vishwakarama who was travelling in Mahalaxmi Express said, "July 27, was the last day to submit the application forms for the M Tech admissions. Sadly, I have missed the deadline and I don't know if the college would now consider my application.

I had boarded the train from Dadar railway station, which was surprisingly arrived on time. Till Saturday morning I had no inkling of my luck running out. Once we passengers realised we had no way out and no sign of a rescue team, some co-passengers handed out a rope and after a wading through water, we managed to reach the main road. Since there was no sign of the rescue team reaching our coach for long, since they were busy with other passengers, I decided to walk through the water logged area."