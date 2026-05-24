Mumbai Rains: Showers Lash Bandra, Mira Bhayandar, Thane, Bringing Much-Needed Relief From Heat - VIDEOS |

Mumbai: Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received light rainfall on Sunday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat. Showers were reported from several parts of the city, including Thane, Bandra, Khar, Mahim, Mira Road and Ambarnath.

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Visuals from Thane showed light rain and cloudy weather as residents enjoyed the sudden temperature change. Rain was also reported in Mira Bhayandar during the morning hours.

Light showers also lashed Mumbai's western suburbs, especially Bandra and Khar, while areas like Mahim and Mira Road also witnessed rainfall.

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The sudden weather change brought respite from the humid conditions that had gripped the city over the past few days. More showers are expected in parts of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) later in the day.

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Residents took to the top social media and wrote, "Finally, Thane West gets its first showers now. What a relief," Some other commented, "It's happening! Mumbai rains are finally here!"

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Mumbai Rains Today

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted light rain accompanied by thundershowers in Mumbai and Thane today. Not just this, areas of Navi Mumbai are also likely to witness spells of rain in the evening hours, according to AccuWeather data. The minimum and maximum temperatures in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai are expected to range between 28 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius.

AQI Remains In Good Range

The city's overall air quality continued to remain in the 'good' category, bringing relief after months of fluctuating pollution levels. Air quality data recorded the city’s overall AQI at 16 at 11.30 am.

Despite the overall improvement, pollution levels remained moderate in Maratha Colony, which recorded an AQI of 57. The best AQI was recorded at Gamdevi Station 1, Green Hills, Mandapeshwar, Prabhadevi, Vidya Nagari, and Walkeshwar, all of which recorded an AQI of 5. Apart from this, several areas witnessed single-digit AQI levels, including Bandra West Station 1, Hindu Colony, Santacruz West, Wadala, Chandivali, Chembur Gaothan, Dahisar East, Meghdoot, and Sakinaka, where AQI levels ranged between 7 and 8.

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