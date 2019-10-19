Mumbai Rains: Post-monsoon rainfall likely to lash over the weekend, says IMD

On Friday, Mumbaikars were shocked to see cloudy sky and light drizzling, but now on Saturday the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thunderstorms for the next three days in Mumbai.

An official from the IMD told the Indian Express, “The areas along Maharashtra coast is likely to receive good showers along the Konkan coast and parts of central Maharashtra from Friday onwards.”

On Friday, light drizzle was recorded in Dadar, Powai, Goregaon parts of the city. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday, Mumbai recorded 1.2 mm of rain. KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department told the Indian Express, “The formation of a low pressure over the south east Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and East Central Arabian sea with associated cyclonic circulation will lead to moderate and scattered showers in Mumbai and Maharashtra from Friday onwards.”

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that isolated places over Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall today. The weather forecast agency further predicted that few places over Madhya Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Karnataka are also likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day. The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa.

The low-pressure area now lies over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over major parts of south peninsular India during the next 4-5 days, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.