Mumbai Rains: Part of building collapses in Prabhadevi

On Thursday, a portion of building collapsed in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area a day after heavy rains and strong winds battered city.
According to a Mumbai Fire Brigade statement, a portion of Jayprakash building located in Prabhadevi collapsed on Thursday. The incident took place around 12.30 pm. No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.
A day after heavy showers pounded Mumbai and neighbouring areas, the rain intensity reduced on Thursday morning and water receded in some flooded areas, leading to gradual resumption of rain and road transport services.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs and intense showers in some parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in next 24 hours.
The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 330 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Thursday while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 146 mm during the period, IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said. "Rains have reduced since night, but Colaba has been setting up another record for August rainfall," he tweeted.
