Mumbai Rains: Orange Alert Issued For Friday As City Batters Waterlogging

Torrential rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday, with waterlogging reported in several low-lying areas. This resulted in slow moving of traffic in many part of the Mumbai.

Areas such as Churchgate and Marine Lines in south Mumbai, which are normally free of flooding, were also waterlogged. Train and bus services were affected.

IMD issues red alert

The IMD had declared red alert in Mumbai. The state government had declared holiday on Thursday for educational institutes.

The crowd on the streets, bus stops and at railway platforms were comparatively lesser compared to that on a regular day. Many people had preferred to do work from home. Those who went out of the home had to face traffic jams and waterlogging problem.

There was waterlogging at Andheri Subway, Sion Gandhi Market, King circle, Chembur Shell Colony, Dadar TT, Parel, Matunga highway, Byculla, Dockyard, Trombay Free way, Poinsor Subway, Kalbadevi, Oshiwara, Magathane, Ghatkopar, Andheri DN Nagar, Govandi, Mankhurd, Dharavi, Mahim, Bhandup, Malad, Goregaon, Kandivali and Bandra. BMC had installed its desilting pumps to recede water.

Orange alert issued for Friday

IMD has declared orange alert for Friday for Mumbai, Raigad and Thane. From last two weeks, rainfall intensity is noticed high in Mumbai. It also seems, this intense spell will continue for the next few days. BMC has kept its all mechanism ready and the BMC workers were seen working on 110 water logging spots.

Waterlogging was also observed in Marine lines and Churchgate areas. Knee-deep water was accumulated outside Churchgate station. BMC employees had started pumps and tried to recede water quickly. People who were working in Churchgate and Marinlines area were seen rushing towards home in the evening.

All areas of Mumbai affected

According to IMD, average rainfall till 6 pm in Mumbai was 83.23 mm in the city area, 95.01 mm in the western suburbs and 62.72mm on the eastern suburbs. IMD Colaba Observatory recorded 223.02 mm rainfall and Santacruz Observatory recorded 145.01 mm rainfall in last 24 hours in Mumbai.

Two high tides 3.31 m and 3.32 m were noticed on Thursday; and 15 incidents of tree falling, seven incidents of wall collapsing and 13 incidents of ahort circuit were reported in Mumbai.

BMC has clarified that there was heavy rainfall in south Mumbai and intense waves had carried small stones along with and stuck outside storm water drainage outlet near Marine drive seashore. A ward workers were seen removing the gravels and stones and ensure smooth flow of storm drain in the sea.

Water stock in all lakes of Mumbai was 8,91,274 million litre which was 61.58 percent of its total capacity. Total capacity of all lakes is 14,47,363 million litre. Among seven lakes Tulsi and Vihar lakes are overflowing and Tansa is about to overflow

Highest rainfall areas of Mumbai

In millimeter (MM)

Dahisar ---185

Borivali --- 147

Kandivali --- 133

Chincholi ---- 106

Malvani ---- 105

BMC headquarters --- 101

Dadar --- 96

Parel --- 99

Byculla ---96

