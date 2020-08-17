Mumbai Rains: Mumbai's seven lakes water level rises to 75.96%

Good news for Mumbai as water levels in seven lakes, which provide water to city, reached 75.96% mark on Sunday morning. The water levels in the lakes were 93.69% this time last year. The seven lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.
According to a data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 10.99 lakh million litres of water or 75.96% as recorded on Sunday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. At Modak Sagar, 90.62% of water stock is available, Tansa has 79.21%, Middle Vaitarna 82.63%, Upper Vaitarna has 59.49%, Bhatsa 74.89%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.
In the past 24 hours, Upper Vaitarna received 69.00mm rainfall, Modak Sagar received 51.00mm rainfall, Tansa received 79.21mm rainfall, Middle Vaitarna received 50mm rainfall, Bhatsa received 74mm rainfall, Vihar received 19mm rainfall, and Tulsi 25mm rainfall.
On August 5, BMC had announced a 20% water cut as water levels had dipped dangerously in the lakes. But, the civic body has said it is monitoring lake levels on a daily basis and the water cut will be reviewed by the end of the month, reported Hindustan Times.
Meanwhile, IMD has issued a yellow alert with a forecast of heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till Tuesday, states a report by Indian Express. Konkan, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts are on orange alert with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places till Tuesday.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)