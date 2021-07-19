Mumbai Rains: Local train services resume in city

Local train services, which were affected on Central Main Line and Harbour Line due to incessant rainfall, resumed in Mumbai on Monday morning.

"Trains on Central Main Line, Harbour Line, and Trans Harbour line are running in Mumbai," informed Central Railway.

Meanwhile, India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

With the onset of the monsoon, Mumbai has been receiving incessant rains. Several parts of the city have reported waterlogging. Rainwater has even entered many houses in Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Mumbai at 0630 IST, warning that the city could see "heavy to very heavy rainfall" and "extremely heavy rainfall" in certain areas. According to The Times of India, as many as 33 people died in 24 hours in Mumbai in incidents related to the heavy spell of rains the city is receiving.

Mumbai recorded over 250 mm of rain in just three hours (between midnight and 3 am), touching 305 mm by 7 am on Sunday, a meteorologist said.

Meanwhile, the flooding in the water purification complex at Bhandup affected the water supply in most parts of the metropolis, a BMC official said. However, the purification process has started again.

The flooding has affected electrical equipment that controls the pumping and filtration processes there, one of the major sites of water supply to the country's financial capital, following which the BMC asked citizens to boil water before drinking.

Due to heavy overnight rains, Vihar Lake started overflowing on Sunday morning, a civic official said.

A BMC statement said the lake, with a storage capacity of 27,698 million litres, is the smallest of the water bodies that are part of the supply mechanism to the metropolis.

Built in 1859, the lake supplies 90 million litres of water per day, the civic body said.

(With inputs from agencies)