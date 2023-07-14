Mumbai Rains: Local Train Services on Track Despite Continuous Rainfall | Representational image

Mumbai: Despite continuous rainfall on Friday, local train services on both the lines, Central and Western, were on tracks barring minor delays reported. Significant rainfall was recorded in various areas, including 117.09 mm in Sandhurst Road, 106.26 mm in CSMT, and 100.25 mm in Masjid. Still, there was no water logging on the tracks in the suburban section, said CR spokesperson. Similarly, the WR tweeted that suburban services were running normally.

Some passengers reported minor delays

However, some passengers reported minor delays of up to 15 minutes on both the lines. Ramesh Shah, a frequent commuter on the Western line, said that the Virar-bound fast train, which he boarded at 7.30 pm, arrived at Vasai at 9pm; approx. 15 minutes behind schedule. Nandish Jain from Thane complained about similar woes on the CR line.

In other related news, a few BEST buses had to be diverted in the morning due to the collapse of trees in Sion.

NUMBERS:

45.4 mm rain recorded at Colaba observatory

53.01 mm in Santacruz

8 incidents of tree collapse

2 cases of short-circuits

Moderate rain forecast for today