Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Yellow Alert For Mumbai And Thane Today, Moderate Spell Of Rain Expected

Yellow Alert For Mumbai And Thane Today, Moderate Spell Of Rain Expected

The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan yesterday (22.07.2023), from 8 am to today (23.07.203) 8 am is: Mumbai City- 45.11 mm. Eastern Suburbs- 39.89 mm. Western Suburbs- 42.35 mm, tweeted BMC.

The water level in the seven lakes has reached 50% of their total capacity in the last week of July. However, it's the lowest water stock compared to the previous two years. So, the civic authorities will take a review of rainfall for the next 15 days, to decide about an increase in the existing 10% water cut.

The weather bureau has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane on Monday which means moderate to light spells of rain in isolated places.

