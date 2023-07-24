 Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Yellow Alert For Mumbai And Thane Today, Moderate Spell Of Rain Expected
The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan yesterday (22.07.2023), from 8 am to today (23.07.203) 8 am is: Mumbai City- 45.11 mm. Eastern Suburbs- 39.89 mm. Western Suburbs- 42.35 mm, tweeted BMC.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 07:27 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai rains live blog |
24 July 2023 07:27 AM IST

The water level in the seven lakes has reached 50% of their total capacity in the last week of July. However, it's the lowest water stock compared to the previous two years. So, the civic authorities will take a review of rainfall for the next 15 days, to decide about an increase in the existing 10% water cut.

The weather bureau has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane on Monday which means moderate to light spells of rain in isolated places.

