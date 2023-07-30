 Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Moderate Rainfall In City & Suburbs Forecast For Today, Megablock On WR Cancelled
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Moderate Rainfall In City & Suburbs Forecast For Today, Megablock On WR Cancelled

Jumbo Block scheduled to be undertaken by WR on Sunday, 30th July, 2023 from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on DOWN slow lines between Marine Lines and Mahim stations is now CANCELLED, tweeted Western Railway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 09:34 AM IST
30 July 2023 09:34 AM IST

Check high-tide timing for today

Moderate rain in Mumbai city and suburbs, tweeted BMC.

High Tide - 1013 hours - 4.03 Meter

Low Tide - 1607 hours - 2.21 Meter

30 July 2023 09:34 AM IST

Weather Forecast Predicts Moderate Rainfall In City & Suburbs Today

Today’s Weather forecast @ 0800hrs : Moderate rain in city and suburbs.

Today’s High Tide:

1013 hrs – 4.03 mtr

2156 hrs – 3.47 mtr

Low tide :

1607 hrs -2.21 mtr

Next Day- (31.07.2023) 0403 hrs – 0.61 mtr

Avg Rainfall details frm 29.07.2023 0800hrs to 30.07.2023 0800hrs :

CT: 12.12 mm

ES: 17.07 mm

WS: 17.34 mm

30 July 2023 07:59 AM IST

Respite from heavy rains on weekends, megablock on WR scheduled for today cancelled

After days of heay rainfall which resulted in water-logging and rain related issues apart from record-breaking rainfall in Mumbai, the city had some respite from the downpour on Saturday (July 29). Sunday (July 30) too has seen a quiet morning so far as only drizzle was reported from several areas. Though the weather agencies have predicted heavy rains till July 31, the weekend has been quiet so far in terms of rains.

Jumbo Block scheduled to be undertaken by WR on Sunday, 30th July, 2023 from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on DOWN Slow lines between Marine Lines & Mahim stns is now CANCELLED. Therefore, there will be no Jumbo Block over WR's Mumbai suburban section on Sunday, 30th July, 2023, tweeted Western Railway.

