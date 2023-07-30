Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Moderate Rainfall In City & Suburbs Forecast For Today, Megablock On WR Cancelled

Respite from heavy rains on weekends, megablock on WR scheduled for today cancelled

After days of heay rainfall which resulted in water-logging and rain related issues apart from record-breaking rainfall in Mumbai, the city had some respite from the downpour on Saturday (July 29). Sunday (July 30) too has seen a quiet morning so far as only drizzle was reported from several areas. Though the weather agencies have predicted heavy rains till July 31, the weekend has been quiet so far in terms of rains.

No warnings for people trekking on Western Ghats this weekend, this is ideally the best time, near monsoon break.

Perfect weather conditions to sustain all over Western Maharashtra this whole week, not much rainy.

No threat of heavy #mumbairain this weekend. — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 29, 2023

Jumbo Block scheduled to be undertaken by WR on Sunday, 30th July, 2023 from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on DOWN Slow lines between Marine Lines & Mahim stns is now CANCELLED. Therefore, there will be no Jumbo Block over WR's Mumbai suburban section on Sunday, 30th July, 2023, tweeted Western Railway.

