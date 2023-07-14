 Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Vehicle Movement At Andheri Subway Resumes, Says Traffic Police
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Vehicle Movement At Andheri Subway Resumes, Says Traffic Police
Live Updates

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Vehicle Movement At Andheri Subway Resumes, Says Traffic Police

Mumbai received light to little rainfall from Monday to Thursday. The rainfall is expected to pick up today and on the weekends, said weather bureau.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai rains live blog |
14 July 2023 09:18 AM IST

Vehicle movement at Andheri Subway resumes

After getting closed for a brief while, vehicle movement at Andheri subway resumed, tweeted Mumbai traffic police.

14 July 2023 09:18 AM IST

Heavy Traffic Jam Near Airport Flyover On Western Express Highway

After rains on Friday morning, heavy traffic jam was reported on the Western Express Highway near the Airport flyover.

14 July 2023 09:18 AM IST

Water Logging in Kings's Circle

Water logging in various parts of Mumbai due to rainfall.

14 July 2023 09:18 AM IST

Due to water logging, Andheri Subway is closed

"Due to water logging, Andheri Subway is closed, while traffic is diverted to Vile Parle bridge & Captain Gore Marg S.V road," tweeted Mumbai Police.

14 July 2023 07:27 AM IST

Rainfall In City & Suburbs Expected To Pick Up Today And On Weekends

Even as Mumbai received little rainfall on Thursday- the average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan yesterday (12.07.2023), from 8 am to today (13.07.203) 8 am is, Mumbai City- 4.19 mm, Eastern Suburbs- 9.16 mm, Western Suburbs- 6.06 mm - the rainfall is expected to pick up on Friday and on the weekends.

A Twitter user shared picture of early mornign Mumbai rains on Friday.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

