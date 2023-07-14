Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Vehicle Movement At Andheri Subway Resumes, Says Traffic Police

Vehicle movement at Andheri Subway resumes
After getting closed for a brief while, vehicle movement at Andheri subway resumed, tweeted Mumbai traffic police.
Heavy Traffic Jam Near Airport Flyover On Western Express Highway
After rains on Friday morning, heavy traffic jam was reported on the Western Express Highway near the Airport flyover.
Water Logging in Kings's Circle
Water logging in various parts of Mumbai due to rainfall.
Due to water logging, Andheri Subway is closed
"Due to water logging, Andheri Subway is closed, while traffic is diverted to Vile Parle bridge & Captain Gore Marg S.V road," tweeted Mumbai Police.
Rainfall In City & Suburbs Expected To Pick Up Today And On Weekends
Even as Mumbai received little rainfall on Thursday- the average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan yesterday (12.07.2023), from 8 am to today (13.07.203) 8 am is, Mumbai City- 4.19 mm, Eastern Suburbs- 9.16 mm, Western Suburbs- 6.06 mm - the rainfall is expected to pick up on Friday and on the weekends.
A Twitter user shared picture of early mornign Mumbai rains on Friday.
