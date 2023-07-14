Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Vehicle Movement At Andheri Subway Resumes, Says Traffic Police

Rainfall In City & Suburbs Expected To Pick Up Today And On Weekends

Even as Mumbai received little rainfall on Thursday- the average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan yesterday (12.07.2023), from 8 am to today (13.07.203) 8 am is, Mumbai City- 4.19 mm, Eastern Suburbs- 9.16 mm, Western Suburbs- 6.06 mm - the rainfall is expected to pick up on Friday and on the weekends.

A Twitter user shared picture of early mornign Mumbai rains on Friday.

After a brief spell of bright days, waking up to the sound of #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/1rA9m3KIQw — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) July 14, 2023