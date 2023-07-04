Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Traffic Jam On City's Western Express Highway

Western Express Highway sees traffic jam after morning rains
As the suburban areas of Bandra and beyond saw moderate to heavy rainfall on the stretch, the Western Express Highway witnessed massive jam.
Intense spell of rain in several parts of the city
Intense spell of rain was reported in several parts of the city on Tuesday morning.
Bandra, Khar and Santacruz witness continous rains
The suburban parts of Bandra, Khar and Santacruz are experiencing continous rains from the wee hours of Tuesday morning.
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Suburban Parts Witness Heavy Rainfall Since Early Morning
It is raining heavily in the suburban parts of the city since early Tuesday morning.
Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Expected In City
Moderate to heavy rainfall in expected in Mumbai on Tuesday. Cloudy skies cover the city.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)