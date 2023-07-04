 Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Traffic Jam On City's Western Express Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains Live Updates: Traffic Jam On City's Western Express Highway
Live Updates

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Traffic Jam On City's Western Express Highway

With little rainfall reported in the city on Monday, Tuesday is likely to see moderate to heavy rainfall in the city.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai rains live blog |
04 July 2023 09:04 AM IST

Western Express Highway sees traffic jam after morning rains

As the suburban areas of Bandra and beyond saw moderate to heavy rainfall on the stretch, the Western Express Highway witnessed massive jam.

04 July 2023 08:40 AM IST

Intense spell of rain in several parts of the city

Intense spell of rain was reported in several parts of the city on Tuesday morning.

04 July 2023 08:40 AM IST

Bandra, Khar and Santacruz witness continous rains

The suburban parts of Bandra, Khar and Santacruz are experiencing continous rains from the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

04 July 2023 08:13 AM IST

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Suburban Parts Witness Heavy Rainfall Since Early Morning

It is raining heavily in the suburban parts of the city since early Tuesday morning.

04 July 2023 08:40 AM IST

Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Expected In City

Moderate to heavy rainfall in expected in Mumbai on Tuesday. Cloudy skies cover the city.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Traffic Jam On City's Western Express Highway

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Traffic Jam On City's Western Express Highway

Mira Bhayandar: MHA Lauds Overseas Crypto Recovery by MBVV Cops

Mira Bhayandar: MHA Lauds Overseas Crypto Recovery by MBVV Cops

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Duped of ₹1.91 Lakh on Pretext of International Holiday Package

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Duped of ₹1.91 Lakh on Pretext of International Holiday Package

Mumbai News: More Wait for Opening of 2nd Arm of Delisle Bridge

Mumbai News: More Wait for Opening of 2nd Arm of Delisle Bridge

Mumbai: CBI Books NHAI Official, 2 others in Graft Case

Mumbai: CBI Books NHAI Official, 2 others in Graft Case