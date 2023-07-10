Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Moderate Rainfall Likely In City And Suburbs Today

Moderate Rainfall Likely In City And Suburbs Today; Water Cut To Continue In City

Mumbai and neighbouring districts are expected to receive moderate rainfall on Monday, July 10. The collective water stock in the seven lakes / reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 23.11 %, according to BMC data. Heavy rains over the past few days has led to an increase in water stock by 1.48 lakh million litres (ML), officials said on Sunday. The current stock is enough to supply water for the next 69 days. However, Mumbai will continue to face 10% water cut, the officials said.